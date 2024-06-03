2 ASCs facing opposition in May

As new ASCs continue to pop up across the country, they are not all able to open without pushback from community members or other health systems in the area.

Here are two proposed ASCs that have faced opposition in May:

1. A public hearing is currently ongoing over a new ASC seeking a certificate of need in Hoover, Ala. The facility was proposed by Healthcare Resources and the Hoover Health Care Authority in November, and the Hoover City Council voted 5-2 to make way for the development. However, the facility is facing opposition regarding its certificate of need. In March, the application was contested by the Forest Park Group. The organization has asserted that it plans to offer similar services to the ASC in the same area.

2. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has submitted its third application to build a medical facility in Hanover County, Va., after the Virginia State Health Commissioner denied HCA's application to build a $234 million hospital and an emergency room last year. HCA has submitted a certificate of public need for a $21 million outpatient surgery center but is being met with pushback by rival health system Bon Secours.