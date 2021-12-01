2 ASC execs making political runs in 2022

In the past month, an ASC physician-owner and a former ASC CEO both announced that they will be running for political office in 2022.

1. Orthopedic surgeon and ASC owner Al Olszewski, MD, is running for a Montana congressional seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Dr. Olszewski began his practice at Whitefish, Mont.-based Flathead Valley Orthopedics in 1998 and has served as a healthcare adviser in Montana since 2009. He also was elected to the Montana House of Representatives in 2014 and served in the state Senate from 2016-2020.

2. Former Phoenix Spine Surgery Center CEO Aaron Lieberman is running for governor of Arizona. Mr. Lieberman served in the Arizona House of Representatives before resigning to focus on his gubernatorial campaign.