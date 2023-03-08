ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

15 most affordable towns for physicians to live in

The most affordable towns for physicians to live in are located in states including Illinois, Texas and Pennsylvania, which are all home to over 100 ASCs. 

Fifteen cheapest towns for physicians to call home in 2023, according to a report from U.S. News and World Report

1. Hickory, N.C. 

2. Green Bay, Wis. 

3. Huntsville, Ala. 

4. Quad Cities, Iowa and Ill. 

5. Fort Wayne, Ind. 

6. Pittsburgh, Pa. 

7. Beaumont, Texas 

8. Fayetteville, Ark. 

9. Peoria, Ill. 

10. Youngstown, Ohio 

11. Grand Rapids, Mich. 

12. Des Moines, Iowa 

13. South Bend, Ind. 

14. Huntington, W.V. and Ashland, Ky./Ohio 

15. Greenville, S.C. 

