14 med schools offering free tuition, full-ride scholarships

Twenty-two U.S. undergraduate universities currently offer free tuition options for students, with a handful of medical schools, including New York City-based New York University and Bethesda, Md.-based F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine, following suit, according to a report from U.S. News & World Report.

Other school options, including Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and Washington University School of Medicine St. Louis, offer merit scholarships that cover full tuition costs.

Free tuition medical schools:

1. The F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine medical school at the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences does not charge for medical school for those commissioned in the U.S. armed forces.

2. Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland offers all accepted students some form of financial aid, offering some free tuition.

3. New York University Grossman School of Medicine offers free medical school for all students.

4. Kaiser Permanente's Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine in Pasadena, Calif., is waiving all tuition and fees for students through 2025.

Medical schools with full-ride scholarship options:

1. The David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California Los Angeles offers merit-based free tuition.

2. Duke University School of Medicine inDurham, N.C., offers merit-based free tuition.

3. Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta offers merit-based free tuition.

4. The Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia offers merit-based free tuition.

5. The University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor offers merit-based free tuition.

6. Washington University School of Medicine St. Louis offers merit-based free tuition.

7. Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, Tenn., offers merit-based free tuition.

8. George Washington University School of Medicine in the District of Columbia offers full-ride scholarships based on both merit and need.

9. Harvard Medical School in Boston offers four years of free tuition based on financial need.

10. Stanford (Calif.) University School of Medicine offers three years of free tuition for scholarship applicants.