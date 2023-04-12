11 healthcare companies named the best small companies of 2023

Eleven healthcare-focused companies have been named the best small-cap companies of 2023 by Forbes.

Forbes used data from FactSet, a financial data and software company, to choose 100 small-cap companies that have continued to experience market gains, with valuations between $300 million and $2 billion. The ranking is based on earnings growth, sales growth, return on equity and total stock return for the latest 12 months available and over the last five years.

Eleven best small-cap healthcare companies of 2023:

SIGA Technologies is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes solutions for unmet medical needs.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for those with chronic neuromuscular and neurological diseases.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals develops, manufactures and markets injectable, inhalation and intranasal products and insulin-active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Adicet Bio designs and develops off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T-cell therapies for cancer.

Avid Bioservices commercially manufactures biopharmaceuticals.

Chinook Therapeutics develops and commercializes medicine for patients with rare, chronic kidney disease.

Aveo Pharmaceuticals engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals develops and commercializes treatments for patients with retinal disease and other eye diseases.

Iradimed develops and markets MRI-compatible medical devices and non-magnetic IV pumps that are designed for use in MRI procedures.

DocGo provides mobile health services for patients.

Zynex designs, manufactures and markets electrotherapy medical devices.