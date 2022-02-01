10 states with the most ASCs per capita

The number of ASCs is growing across the U.S. as patients and payers demand more outpatient surgery, and the national population is growing overall while state populations continue to shift.

Becker's ASC Review has compiled populational ASC metrics for every state and the District of Columbia based on 2020 Census data, CMS figures from March 2021, and our own coverage of new ASC development in 2021.

Maryland continues to lead the pack with 5.67 ASCs per 100,000 people, while Arizona overtook New Jersey for the No. 5 spot with a booming 17 ASCs added in 2021. Nebraska and Nevada both passed Mississippi in per capita ASC rates from last year's list.

Note: Blue highlight denotes that a state has no certificate of need law. Green denotes states with CON laws that do not regulate ASCs, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.