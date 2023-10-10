10 states with the highest tax burden

New York is the state with the highest overall tax burden, according to personal finance site WalletHub.
In a report released Oct. 6, WalletHub determined the states that tax their residents the most and least. The site compared the 50 states across three tax burdens: property tax as a share of personal income, individual income tax as a share of personal income, and total and excise tax as a share of personal income. WalletHub then added the results to get the overall tax burden for each state.
Here are the 10 states with the highest overall tax burden:
1. New York
2. Hawaii
3. Maine
4. Vermont
5. Connecticut
6. New Jersey
7. Maryland
8. Minnesota
9. Illinois
10. Iowa