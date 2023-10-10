10 states with the highest tax burden

New York is the state with the highest overall tax burden, according to personal finance site WalletHub.

In a report released Oct. 6, WalletHub determined the states that tax their residents the most and least. The site compared the 50 states across three tax burdens: property tax as a share of personal income, individual income tax as a share of personal income, and total and excise tax as a share of personal income. WalletHub then added the results to get the overall tax burden for each state.

Here are the 10 states with the highest overall tax burden:

1. New York

2. Hawaii

3. Maine

4. Vermont

5. Connecticut

6. New Jersey

7. Maryland

8. Minnesota

9. Illinois

10. Iowa