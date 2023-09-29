10 states with the happiest employees

Alaska was named the state with the happiest employees for 2023, according to research from human resources technology firm SelectSoftware Reviews.

The company used performance metrics across all 50 states to award each one with a happiness score out of 100. Metrics included annual wages, quit rates, injuries, commute times, paid time off laws, weekly working hours and general state happiness scores, according to the Sept. 29 report shared with Becker's.

The states with the happiest employees:

1. Alaska

2. Rhode Island

3. North Dakota

4. Colorado

5. Minnesota

6. Nebraska

7. Maine

8. Ohio

9. Arizona

10. Indiana