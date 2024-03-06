10 states with the biggest business booms

Oregon had the most new businesses of any state between 2022 and 2023, according to a recent study conducted by software company QRFY.
QRFY analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to find the number of new registered business establishments in June 2022 compared to June 2023.
|
State
|
Percent change of businesses from2022 to 2023
|
Oregon
|
10.7%
|
Idaho (tie)
|
10.5%
|
Montana (tie)
|
10.5%
|
Virginia
|
10.4%
|
Mississippi
|
9.3%
|
Hawaii
|
9.2%
|
Michigan
|
8.6%
|
Tennessee
|
7.9%
|
South Carolina
|
7.8%
|
North Carolina
|
7.6%