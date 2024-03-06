ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

10 states with the biggest business booms

Patsy Newitt -  

Oregon had the most new businesses of any state between 2022 and 2023, according to a recent study conducted by software company QRFY

QRFY analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to find the number of new registered business establishments in June 2022 compared to June 2023. 

State 

Percent change of businesses from2022 to 2023 

Oregon 

10.7% 

Idaho (tie)

10.5% 

Montana (tie)

10.5% 

Virginia 

10.4% 

Mississippi 

9.3% 

Hawaii 

9.2% 

Michigan 

8.6% 

Tennessee 

7.9% 

South Carolina 

7.8% 

North Carolina

7.6% 

