10 cities where physicians need at least $1M to buy a home

In several major cities and ASC hotspots, including Los Angeles, Boston and San Diego, over half of the homes listed for sale cost over $1 million, according to a July 11 report from CNBC based on data from real estate website Point2.
Point2 reviewed home listings in 30 of the largest U.S. cities, identifying cities that have the highest proportion of homes listed at $1 million or higher. California cities take the top four spots on the list. California is also home to more ASCs than any other state in the U.S.
Ten cities with the most homes over $1 million:
1. Los Angeles
Percentage above $1 million: 64 percent
Percentage above $5 million: 12 percent
2. San Francisco
Percentage above $1 million: 62 percent
Percentage above $5 million: 7 percent
3. San Jose, Calif.
Percentage above $1 million: 61 percent
Percentage above $5 million: 1 percent
4. San Diego
Percentage above $1 million: 59 percent
Percentage above $5 million: 8 percent
5. Boston
Percentage above $1 million: 53 percent
Percentage above $5 million: 9 percent
6. New York
Percentage above $1 million: 41 percent
Percentage above $5 million: 7 percent
7. Seattle
Percentage above $1 million: 34 percent
Percentage above $5 million: 2 percent
8. Denver
Percentage above $1 million: 27 percent
Percentage above $5 million: Less than 1 percent
9. Washington, D.C.
Percentage above $1 million: 26 percent
Percentage above $5 million: 2 percent
10. Austin, Texas
Percentage above $1 million: 25 percent
Percentage above $5 million: 2 percent