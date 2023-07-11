10 cities where physicians need at least $1M to buy a home

In several major cities and ASC hotspots, including Los Angeles, Boston and San Diego, over half of the homes listed for sale cost over $1 million, according to a July 11 report from CNBC based on data from real estate website Point2.

Point2 reviewed home listings in 30 of the largest U.S. cities, identifying cities that have the highest proportion of homes listed at $1 million or higher. California cities take the top four spots on the list. California is also home to more ASCs than any other state in the U.S.

Ten cities with the most homes over $1 million:

1. Los Angeles

Percentage above $1 million: 64 percent

Percentage above $5 million: 12 percent

2. San Francisco

Percentage above $1 million: 62 percent

Percentage above $5 million: 7 percent

3. San Jose, Calif.

Percentage above $1 million: 61 percent

Percentage above $5 million: 1 percent

4. San Diego

Percentage above $1 million: 59 percent

Percentage above $5 million: 8 percent

5. Boston

Percentage above $1 million: 53 percent

Percentage above $5 million: 9 percent

6. New York

Percentage above $1 million: 41 percent

Percentage above $5 million: 7 percent

7. Seattle

Percentage above $1 million: 34 percent

Percentage above $5 million: 2 percent

8. Denver

Percentage above $1 million: 27 percent

Percentage above $5 million: Less than 1 percent

9. Washington, D.C.

Percentage above $1 million: 26 percent

Percentage above $5 million: 2 percent

10. Austin, Texas

Percentage above $1 million: 25 percent

Percentage above $5 million: 2 percent