1 in 3 physicians have considered early retirement: Report

Thirty-six percent of physicians have considered early retirement in the last year, according to "Back From Burnout: Confronting the Post-pandemic Physician Turnover Crisis"," an October report from the Medical Group Management Association and Jackson Physician Search.

The report is based on a survey conducted in August 2022 of 326 physicians and healthcare administrators

Here are actions considered by physicians over the last year, according to the report:

Leaving to work for a new healthcare employer: 51 percent

Leaving the practice of medicine, but still working in a different environment: 41 percent

Early retirement: 36 percent

Other: 16 percent

None of the above: 23 percent