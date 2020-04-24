Washington state survey: 31% of solo, multispecialty group physicians will run out of cash within weeks

Roughly one-third of Washington solo practice and multispecialty group physicians who responded to a recent survey will run out of cash on hand in a matter of weeks, DeseretNews reports.

The Washington Medical Commission surveyed independent practice and multispecialty group physicians in late March. About 31 percent of physicians surveyed said their cash on hand will only last for three to four weeks, and 63 percent of the physician respondents said they've had to lay off or furlough staff. Some have had to close temporarily or permanently.

These findings indicate it's time to start resuming elective cases, Washington Medical Commission CEO Jennifer Hanscom told DeseretNews.

"We are trying to reassure our governor that there is capacity," she said. "We are prepared should there be a surge in cases, and we will do what's necessary to continue to make sure that we can take care of both COVID patients as well as elective procedures."

