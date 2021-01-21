Trump pardons New Jersey surgeon who obstructed billing investigation

Prior to leaving office on Jan. 20, former President Donald Trump granted a pardon for a New Jersey surgeon who pleaded guilty to obstructing justice during an investigation of his billing practices, according to a report in the Courier Post.

Frederick Nahas, MD, is a general and vascular surgeon in Somers Point, N.J., who was subpoenaed in 1996 over billing practices. He allegedly separated records from patient files and directed staff to remove memo sheets with information about when patients underwent testing. Medicare requires certain timing intervals for reimbursement.



The subpoena also alleged Dr. Nahas failed to procure patient records for investigators, making records available for 45 out of around 2,000 patients. He was also accused of removing records from the practice.



In 2002, Dr. Nahas admitted to obstructing justice in the investigation. He paid a $20,000 fine and spent time in confinement at home and in a halfway house as a result. He has spent the past 18 years continuing to work with patients in the community.



"This was something important to me because of my relationship with my family and patients, who have been very supportive," Dr. Nahas said, according to The Press of Atlantic City. "I'm just happy to have the opportunity to continue taking care of patients, which is what I have been doing and always wanted to do."

More articles on healthcare:

Ophthalmologist convicted of $73M billing fraud has 17-year sentence commuted by Trump

What hospitals posting rates online means for ASCs

Optum reports revenue of $35.9B in Q4, $136.3B in 2020 — 6 insights





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.