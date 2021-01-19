New York ASC seeks indefinite status from state health department

Niagara Falls, N.Y.-based Ambulatory Surgery Center of Niagara is seeking permanent certification, Buffalo Business First reported Jan. 18.

The center currently holds a limited life certification. The New York Department of Health will have to decide whether the center gets indefinite life status.

The ASC opened in 2016 and features two procedure rooms. It specializes in ophthalmic procedures.

