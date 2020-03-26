Minnesota extends tax deadlines for surgical centers, other providers — 3 quick notes

As healthcare providers battle the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota is extending tax-filing deadlines upon request, according to JD Supra.

Three quick notes:

1. The Minnesota Department of Revenue is granting 60-day filing extensions for MinnesotaCare returns due on March 16, 2020.

2. The extension applies to taxes on surgical centers, providers, hospitals, wholesale drug distributors and legend drug use.

3. Taxpayers who request an extension by April 15 will have until May 15 to file.

