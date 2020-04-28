Layoffs hit New York medical billing office: 3 things to know

Medical billing company Change Healthcare laid off several workers April 24 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Post-Star.

Three things to know:

1. The Post-Star spoke to four laid-off employees, who estimated that between 20 and 25 people were affected. They worked at Change Healthcare's Queensbury office, which previously had a staff of more than 300 people, and mostly came from one team.

2. A Change Healthcare representative told The Post-Star that the company is making changes to ensure it's investing its "time, energy and resources in the right places" and said affected individuals will be offered "comprehensive severance benefits and outplacement assistance."

3. Former employees told The Post-Star that they were dismissed during a conference call and that company leaders didn't answer their questions about the dismissals. As of April 27, the former workers hadn't yet received their separation letters. Some have contacted attorneys.

