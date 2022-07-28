Elevance in the headlines: 7 updates in 30 days

Elevance Health, the insurer formerly known as Anthem, is one of the biggest payers by members with 39.9 million members.

Here are seven updates since June 28:

1. Elevance Health subsidiary myNEXUS, a home-based nursing management company, will expand its Indiana post-acute care program for Medicare members nationwide over the next six to 12 months.

2. Elevance Health saw its net income decrease 8.4 percent year over year, but the company exceeded expectations with its adjusted earnings.

3. The company formerly known as Anthem commemorated its official rebranding to Elevance Health on June 28.

4. Here are the executives leading the newly rebranded payer Elevance Health.

5. Atlanta-based Northside Hospital and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Georgia have agreed to a new contract after a dispute that included a hearing before the Georgia Supreme Court.

6. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield commercial and Medicare Advantage plan members will remain in network at Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare after the sides agreed to a multiyear contract.

7. Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health and Anthem Blue Cross have agreed to extend their current contract by two weeks as they continue to hammer out a new deal.