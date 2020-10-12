A breakdown of US per-capita healthcare spending in 2018

For the U.S. and comparable countries, inpatient and outpatient care was the largest category of per-capita health spending in 2018, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis of statistics from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Per capita health spending in the U.S. was twice that of other comparable countries, including Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

The inpatient and outpatient spending category was the main driver of outsized U.S. spending compared to other countries. Administrative spending was the second top contributor to the difference in spending.

Total U.S. healthcare spending per capita: $10,637

Inpatient and outpatient: $6,624

Prescription drugs and medical goods: $1,397

Administrative: $937

Long-term care: $516

Preventive care: $309

Other: $854

Average healthcare spending per capita in comparable countries: $5,527

Inpatient and outpatient: $2,718

Prescription drugs and medical goods: $884

Administrative: $201

Long-term care: $1,111

Preventive care: $175

Other: $439

