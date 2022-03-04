7 CMS updates

CMS has sent about 342 warning notices to hospitals found noncompliant with price transparency regulations since Jan. 1, 2021, when the rule went into effect.

Here are six more CMS updates from the last two weeks:

1. The Senate passed legislation March 2 aimed at halting the CMS federal COVID-19 vaccination mandate for eligible healthcare workers participating in Medicare and Medicaid programs.

2. CMS reopened the Merit-based Incentive Payment System automatic extreme and uncontrollable circumstances application for groups, virtual groups and Alternative Payment Model entities through March 31.

3. In an effort to improve health equity, CMS changed to the Global and Professional Direct Contracting model after receiving stakeholder feedback.

4. CMS said Feb. 22 it is ending the ACO transformation track in the Community Health Access and Rural Transformation Model.

5. CMS released its Medicare payment codes for administering an antibody treatment found effective against the COVID-19 omicron variant.

6. CMS surveyors visited Galesburg (Ill.) Cottage Hospital four times in the last two months of 2021 before terminating the hospital's Medicare contract in January.