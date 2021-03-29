6 health insurance company updates in March

From Medicaid work requirements to joint ventures, here are six updates from top health insurers in March:

Anthem agreed to acquire myNexus, a nursing management company, for an undisclosed amount, according to a March 24 release. Cigna plans to expand its commercial footprint by 25 percent and double membership by 2025, according to slides shared during the payer's investor day March 8. Anthem and Cigna shares hit a one-year high on March 15. Anthem shares hit a 52-week high of $344.28 on March 15, according to Nasdaq historical data. Cigna shares hit a 52-week high of $247.63 on the same day, according to historical data. UnitedHealth Group subsidiary Optum signed a definitive agreement to acquire Atrius Health, a 715-physician group based in Newton, Mass., according to The Boston Globe. UnitedHealthcare is restoring free access to some claims payment data through its Optum Pay platform, according to a March 12 release. On March 17, the Biden administration unwound Medicaid work requirements in Arkansas and New Hampshire, according to Politico.

