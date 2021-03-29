Channel Sponsor - Coding/Billing/Collections
6 health insurance company updates in March
From Medicaid work requirements to joint ventures, here are six updates from top health insurers in March:
- Anthem agreed to acquire myNexus, a nursing management company, for an undisclosed amount, according to a March 24 release.
- Cigna plans to expand its commercial footprint by 25 percent and double membership by 2025, according to slides shared during the payer's investor day March 8.
- Anthem and Cigna shares hit a one-year high on March 15. Anthem shares hit a 52-week high of $344.28 on March 15, according to Nasdaq historical data. Cigna shares hit a 52-week high of $247.63 on the same day, according to historical data.
- UnitedHealth Group subsidiary Optum signed a definitive agreement to acquire Atrius Health, a 715-physician group based in Newton, Mass., according to The Boston Globe.
- UnitedHealthcare is restoring free access to some claims payment data through its Optum Pay platform, according to a March 12 release.
- On March 17, the Biden administration unwound Medicaid work requirements in Arkansas and New Hampshire, according to Politico.
