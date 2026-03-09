Kansas anesthesiologist sentenced for $8M fraud scheme

A Kansas anesthesiologist was sentenced to three years in prison for a telemarketing scheme that billed Medicare for medically unnecessary orthotic braces, according to a March 6 news release from the Justice Department.

The move comes after CMS implemented a six-month nationwide moratorium on new Medicare enrollment for certain DMEPOS suppliers, including applications for initial enrollment and certain changes in majority ownership. The agency said it stopped more than $1.5 billion in suspected fraudulent DMEPOS billing last year.

What happened?