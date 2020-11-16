Channel Sponsor - Coding/Billing/Collections

5 biggest health insurers by membership

Angie Stewart

UnitedHealthcare is the country's largest health insurance company, covering 48.9 million members, according to ValuePenguin, a resource for consumers looking to make more informed financial decisions.

The five largest health insurers, ranked by membership:

1. UnitedHealthcare Group: 48.9 million
2. Anthem: 40.8 million
3. Aetna: 22.1 million
4. Cigna: 17 million
5. Humana: 16.6 million

