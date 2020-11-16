Channel Sponsor - Coding/Billing/Collections
5 biggest health insurers by membership
UnitedHealthcare is the country's largest health insurance company, covering 48.9 million members, according to ValuePenguin, a resource for consumers looking to make more informed financial decisions.
The five largest health insurers, ranked by membership:
1. UnitedHealthcare Group: 48.9 million
2. Anthem: 40.8 million
3. Aetna: 22.1 million
4. Cigna: 17 million
5. Humana: 16.6 million
More articles on surgery centers:
10 recent ASC leadership moves
Virginia ASC takes infection prevention to new level — 3 insights
Surgery Partners goes all-in on cardiology — 5 quotes on its quarterly performance
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.