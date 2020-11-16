5 biggest health insurers by membership

UnitedHealthcare is the country's largest health insurance company, covering 48.9 million members, according to ValuePenguin, a resource for consumers looking to make more informed financial decisions.

The five largest health insurers, ranked by membership:

1. UnitedHealthcare Group: 48.9 million

2. Anthem: 40.8 million

3. Aetna: 22.1 million

4. Cigna: 17 million

5. Humana: 16.6 million

