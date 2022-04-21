39 stats on ASC revenue 

Here are 39 stats about ASC revenue from VMG Health's 2022 "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study:"

The 2022 study is based on information provided from more than 380 centers in the U.S. representing a case volume of more than 2 million.

ASC earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization:

Mean: $3 million

25th percentile: $902,000

Median: $2.1 million

75th percentile: $4.4 million

90th percentile: $7.3 million

EBITDA — percent of net operating revenue:

Mean: 23.2 percent

25th percentile: 14.6 percent

Median: 23.2 percent

75th percentile: 32.3 percent

90th percentile: 41.5 percent

Median EBITDA for ASCs by region:

All facilities: $2.1 million

Atlantic: $1.5 million

Midwest: $1.7 million

Mountain: $2 million

Northeast: $1.9 million

Pacific: $1.4 million

South: $3.5 million

Total operating expenses — dollar amount:

Mean: $8.1 million

25th percentile: $4.9 million

Median: $6.9 million

75th percentile: $10.1 million

90th percentile: $13.9 million

Total operating expenses — percent of net operating revenue:

Mean: 76.8 percent

25th percentile: 67.7 percent

Median: 76.8 percent

75th percentile: 85.4 percent

90th percentile: 94.8 percent

ASC net operating revenue:

Mean: $11.1 million

90th percentile: $20.3 million

75th percentile: $14.8 million

Median: $9.4 million

25th percentile: $6 million

Median net operating revenue for ASCs by region: