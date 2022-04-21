Channel Sponsor - Coding/Billing/Collections

39 stats on ASC revenue 

Here are 39 stats about ASC revenue from VMG Health's 2022 "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study:"

The 2022 study is based on information provided from more than 380 centers in the U.S. representing a case volume of more than 2 million. 

ASC earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization:

  • Mean: $3 million
  • 25th percentile: $902,000
  • Median: $2.1 million
  • 75th percentile: $4.4 million
  • 90th percentile: $7.3 million

EBITDA — percent of net operating revenue:

  • Mean: 23.2 percent
  • 25th percentile: 14.6 percent
  • Median: 23.2 percent
  • 75th percentile: 32.3 percent
  • 90th percentile: 41.5 percent

Median EBITDA for ASCs by region:

  • All facilities: $2.1 million
  • Atlantic: $1.5 million
  • Midwest: $1.7 million
  • Mountain: $2 million
  • Northeast: $1.9 million
  • Pacific: $1.4 million
  • South: $3.5 million

Total operating expenses — dollar amount:

  • Mean: $8.1 million
  • 25th percentile: $4.9 million
  • Median: $6.9 million
  • 75th percentile: $10.1 million
  • 90th percentile: $13.9 million

Total operating expenses — percent of net operating revenue:

  • Mean: 76.8 percent
  • 25th percentile: 67.7 percent
  • Median: 76.8 percent
  • 75th percentile: 85.4 percent
  • 90th percentile: 94.8 percent

ASC net operating revenue:

  • Mean: $11.1 million
  • 90th percentile: $20.3 million
  • 75th percentile: $14.8 million
  • Median: $9.4 million
  • 25th percentile: $6 million

Median net operating revenue for ASCs by region:

  • All facilities: $9.4 million
  • Atlantic: $8.6 million 
  • Midwest: $8.7 million
  • Mountain: $9 million
  • Northeast: $8 million 
  • Pacific: $7.4 million
  • South: $12 million 

