39 stats on ASC revenue 

Here are 39 stats about ASC revenue from VMG Health's 2022 "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study:"
The 2022 study is based on information provided from more than 380 centers in the U.S. representing a case volume of more than 2 million.
ASC earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization:
- Mean: $3 million
- 25th percentile: $902,000
- Median: $2.1 million
- 75th percentile: $4.4 million
- 90th percentile: $7.3 million
EBITDA — percent of net operating revenue:
- Mean: 23.2 percent
- 25th percentile: 14.6 percent
- Median: 23.2 percent
- 75th percentile: 32.3 percent
- 90th percentile: 41.5 percent
Median EBITDA for ASCs by region:
- All facilities: $2.1 million
- Atlantic: $1.5 million
- Midwest: $1.7 million
- Mountain: $2 million
- Northeast: $1.9 million
- Pacific: $1.4 million
- South: $3.5 million
Total operating expenses — dollar amount:
- Mean: $8.1 million
- 25th percentile: $4.9 million
- Median: $6.9 million
- 75th percentile: $10.1 million
- 90th percentile: $13.9 million
Total operating expenses — percent of net operating revenue:
- Mean: 76.8 percent
- 25th percentile: 67.7 percent
- Median: 76.8 percent
- 75th percentile: 85.4 percent
- 90th percentile: 94.8 percent
- Mean: $11.1 million
- 90th percentile: $20.3 million
- 75th percentile: $14.8 million
- Median: $9.4 million
- 25th percentile: $6 million
Median net operating revenue for ASCs by region:
- All facilities: $9.4 million
- Atlantic: $8.6 million
- Midwest: $8.7 million
- Mountain: $9 million
- Northeast: $8 million
- Pacific: $7.4 million
- South: $12 million