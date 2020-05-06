Sutter Alhambra Surgery Center earns AAAHC orthopedic certification

The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care awarded Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Alhambra Surgery Center its Advanced Orthopedic Certification.

The surgery center was built in 1992 as a joint venture with Surgical Care Affiliates of Sacramento. The center is an orthopedic center of excellence.

AAAHC created the certification to recognize centers specializing in total joint replacement, complex spine care or both. The organization must also be AAAHC-accredited.

