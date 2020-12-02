AAAHC revises guide on preoperative evaluation

The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Healthcare released an updated guide for preoperative evaluation, according to a Dec. 2 press release.

The new version has more visual aids and recommendations by patient condition for those having immediate and high-risk elective procedures, the release said. The toolkit outlines parameters for preoperative testing as well.

"Ambulatory providers must balance routine testing against the need to recognize and protect against risks for patients who are not as healthy or are having more invasive procedures and higher levels of anesthesia," Noel Adachi, president and CEO of AAAHC, said in the release.

