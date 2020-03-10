AAAHC releases chronic pain management toolkit

The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care released a toolkit for chronic pain management March 10.

The toolkit includes recommendations for prescribing opioids, care transitions for primary care and ambulatory environments, and managing patients' pain.

"The content stresses that the primary aim of pain management is to improve physical function, while allowing rehabilitation and maintaining patient comfort. It is not about achieving a specific pain score," said Naomi Kuznets, PhD, vice president and senior director of the AAAHC Institute for Quality Improvement.

The toolkit is intended to be used in primary care and surgical environments.

