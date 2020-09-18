AAAHC honors Missouri surgery center with Bernard A. Kershner innovation awards

The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care named the winners of its Bernard A. Kershner Innovations in Quality Improvement Awards, recognizing CSA Surgical Center in Columbia, Mo., and ForwardDental in Milwaukee.

CSA received a surgical/procedure care award, and ForwardDental received a primary care award. AAAHC recognized the facilities for their "exemplary work in quality improvement studies."

The Bernard A. Kershner awards were established to recognize centers that have implemented meaningful quality improvement studies that demonstrate a commitment to "1095 Strong - quality every day."

