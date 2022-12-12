3 recent ASC accreditations

Here are three new ASC accreditations Becker's has reported on since Nov. 28:

1. Fairlawn, N.J.-based Abra Health's Children's Ambulatory Surgery Center was recognized by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

2. Troy, Mich.-based UnaSource Surgery Center received Advanced Orthopaedic Certification from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

3. Jackson, Tenn.-based Physicians Surgery Center is the first ASC in the state to achieve Advanced Orthopaedic Certification from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.