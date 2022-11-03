3 recent ASC accreditations

From bariatric care to knee replacements, here are three new ASC accreditations Becker's has reported on since Aug. 23.

1. Powder River Surgery Center in Gillette, Wyo., earned Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming's Blue Circle of Excellence accreditation for hip and knee replacements.

2. An orthopedic ASC affiliated with Des Moines-based DMOS Orthopaedic Centers, Ankeny Medical Park Surgery Center and West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, has earned an AAAHC advanced ortho certification accreditation.

3. Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital's bariatric ASC in Sayre, Pa., was recognized by the Aetna Institutes of Quality.