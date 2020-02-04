3 ASCs recently achieving accreditation

Written by Rachel Popa | February 04, 2020 | Print  |

Three ASCs recently achieving accreditation:

1. Holly Springs (N.C.) Surgery Center has received a three-year renewal of its accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

2. West Michigan Surgery Center was reaccredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

3. Cumberland-based Western Maryland Surgicenter earned the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for accreditation.

More articles on accreditation:
Holly Springs Surgery Center renews accreditation
The Joint Commission releases new requirements for total knee & hip certification
California medical board OKs outpatient surgery accreditation program

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

More Channels

10 Most-Read Articles

Top 40 Articles from the Past 6 Months