3 ASCs recently achieving accreditation

Three ASCs recently achieving accreditation:

1. Holly Springs (N.C.) Surgery Center has received a three-year renewal of its accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

2. West Michigan Surgery Center was reaccredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

3. Cumberland-based Western Maryland Surgicenter earned the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for accreditation.



