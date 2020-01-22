California medical board OKs outpatient surgery accreditation program

The Medical Board of California has renewed its approval of the Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Program to survey and accredit outpatient surgery settings in the state, according to Cath Lab Digest.

In California, the accreditation can allow outpatient surgery settings to meet state requirements for both Medicare-certified centers and non-Medicare certified centers. In California, ASCs must be accredited if they are not Medicare-certified.

"We are excited to continue to work in company with the Medical Board of California to ensure that all outpatient surgery settings in the state are performing high-quality patient safety and care," said Meg Gravesmill, CEO of the program.

