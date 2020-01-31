Holly Springs Surgery Center renews accreditation

Holly Springs (N.C.) Surgery Center has received three-year renewal on its accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

Physicians at the ASC specialize in ophthalmology, orthopedics, neurosurgery, urology and ear, nose and throat surgery. The Holly Springs Surgery Center is a joint venture between Compass Surgical Partners, Novant Health, WakeMed and local physicians.

Holly Springs Surgery Center opened three years ago. and has a robust outpatient total joint program.

