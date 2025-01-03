Where CRNA policy changed in 2024

Here are several states that saw changes in CRNA policies in the past year, from reimbursement declines to alleviated supervision requirements:

Ohio-based insurer Medical Mutual announced plans to reduce CRNA reimbursements to 85% beginning Jan. 24, impacting communities and practitioners across the state.

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington and Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington Options also decreased CRNA reimbursements to 85% on Nov. 1.

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield's health plans in Ohio, Missouri, Connecticut, New York, Nevada and Maine also reduced CRNA reimbursements to 85% on Nov. 1.

Massachusetts opted out of federal regulations that require physician supervision of CRNAs.

Washington, D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser removed collaboration requirements for all advanced practice registered nurses, including CRNAs.

U.S. Reps. Jan Schakowsky of Illinois and Dave Joyce of Ohio introduced a bipartisan resolution that would recognize certified registered nurse anesthetists for the role they play in providing quality healthcare.