Medical Mutual to reduce CRNA reimbursement; AANA calls move 'dangerous'

Ohio-based health insurance provider Medical Mutual plans to reduce certified registered nurse anesthetist reimbursements to 85% beginning Jan. 24.

The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology issued a statement expressing disapproval for the policy, with organization President Jan Setnor, MSN, CRNA, calling it "a blatant, dangerous, and self-serving attack on CRNAs and the patients they seek to care for," according to a Dec. 19 news release.

Two other major insurers, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Kaiser Permanente, announced similar plans before rescinding them following patient and provider backlash.

"CRNAs are often the only anesthesia providers in the rural communities across the nation, including rural communities in Ohio where Medical Mutual is headquartered," the AANA said in its statement. "The attempt by insurers to restrict their practice, underscores the critical need for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to enforce the nondiscrimination provision, and is why AANA continues its litigation in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio to compel HHS to enforce the law."

