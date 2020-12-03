US Anesthesia Partners reaches 4-year deal with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

U.S. Anesthesia Partners reached an agreement with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas Dec. 3 to allow the group's physicians to remain in network.

Dallas-based U.S. Anesthesia Partners has more than 2,500 physicians in Texas. The agreement allows these physicians to continue to provide inpatient care to BCBSTX members through 2024.

The agreement also grants BCBSTX Medicare Advantage members access to U.S. Anesthesia Partners' physicians. The group's physicians were previously out of network.

U.S. Anesthesia Partners' physicians see more than 1 million patients in the state annually.

