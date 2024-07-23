University of Mobile graduates its 1st class from DNAP program

The University of Mobile (Ala.) celebrated its first graduates of its doctor of nurse anesthesia practice program, according to a July 22 report in The Baptist Paper.

The graduation ceremony was held on the UM’s campus on July 13. Todd Hicks, executive dean of the College of Health Professions and professor of nurse anesthesiology congratulated the 12-person class as the founding dean of UM’s DNAP program.

Notably, all 12 members of the inaugural class received job offers in the anesthesia field before graduation.