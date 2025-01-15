Anesthesia

UC Davis to launch nurse anesthetist program

Claire Wallace -  

UC Davis (Calif.) is slated to launch a nurse anesthesiology program, poising it to become the first school in the University of California system to have one. 

Jakkarin Sareerak, DNP, a California-based CRNA, will serve as program director for the proposed doctor of nursing practice program, according to a January press release. 

There are currently only five accredited DNP-NA programs in California.

In California, there are almost 40 million people and only 8,500 providers — a quarter of whom are CRNAs — who specialize in anesthesia. Out of the 8,500, 2,200 are nurses who are certified to administer anesthesia, according to the release.

Copyright © 2025 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Articles We Think You'll Like

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars