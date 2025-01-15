UC Davis to launch nurse anesthetist program

UC Davis (Calif.) is slated to launch a nurse anesthesiology program, poising it to become the first school in the University of California system to have one.

Jakkarin Sareerak, DNP, a California-based CRNA, will serve as program director for the proposed doctor of nursing practice program, according to a January press release.

There are currently only five accredited DNP-NA programs in California.

In California, there are almost 40 million people and only 8,500 providers — a quarter of whom are CRNAs — who specialize in anesthesia. Out of the 8,500, 2,200 are nurses who are certified to administer anesthesia, according to the release.