Anesthesia

The burden of anesthesia on-call demands: 5 stats to know

Patsy Newitt -  

Anesthesiologists are on call an average of 58 days per year, according to a report from Physician Side Gigs, an online community of more than 195,000 physicians.

Here are five things to know about anesthesiologist on-call compensation:

1. Of those surveyed, 91% of anesthesiologists said being on call is required — the highest of any surveyed physician specialty. 

2. Only 64% reported receiving compensation for on-call duties.

3. Eighty-two percent of anesthesiologists cited on-call responsibilities as a major contributor to burnout.

4. Call compensation in anesthesiology came in several different structures. One is a set hourly rate, which ranges between $200 to $300 an hour. 

5. Set rate per day on call rates varied from $350 to $4,500.

 

Copyright © 2025 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Articles We Think You'll Like

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars