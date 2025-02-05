The burden of anesthesia on-call demands: 5 stats to know

Anesthesiologists are on call an average of 58 days per year, according to a report from Physician Side Gigs, an online community of more than 195,000 physicians.

Here are five things to know about anesthesiologist on-call compensation:

1. Of those surveyed, 91% of anesthesiologists said being on call is required — the highest of any surveyed physician specialty.

2. Only 64% reported receiving compensation for on-call duties.

3. Eighty-two percent of anesthesiologists cited on-call responsibilities as a major contributor to burnout.

4. Call compensation in anesthesiology came in several different structures. One is a set hourly rate, which ranges between $200 to $300 an hour.

5. Set rate per day on call rates varied from $350 to $4,500.