Preserving clinician safety, hospital capacity & supplies — 3 tips from an anesthesiologist

Anesthesiologist and trauma expert James Johnson, MD, led a team of nearly 200 physicians deployed to battle COVID-19 surges in New York City.

While in New York, Dr. Johnson shared best practices, updated treatment guidelines and updated intubation techniques with anesthesia and critical care teams back in Fort Worth, Texas, where he normally practices.

Three key COVID-19 strategies from Dr. Johnson:

1. To prepare for a surge, facilities should expand their capacity, station personnel where needed and secure adequate levels of personal protective equipment, ventilators and medications. They also should have a plan to expand these resources should the need arise.

2. Coordinate treatment plans and COVID-19 best practices so that all providers, specialties and departments throughout the health system are on the same page.

3. Using patient outcomes data and update triage protocols to optimize recovery and bed space.

