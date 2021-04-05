Pain management partners expand Texas footprint with ASC acquisition

A partnership between Spindletop Pain Management Co. and Tricity Pain Associates has acquired Austin (Texas) Premier Surgery Center.

The acquisition strengthens both companies' presence in Central Texas. With the acquisition, Tricity Pain Associates will have 25 pain management providers across 22 clinic locations, including three ASCs in Texas, according to an April 5 release.

Austin Premier, which offers general orthopedics and spine surgery, will now also offer advanced non-opioid pain procedures. Tricity Pain plans to open additional sites in the Austin area.

Spindletop Pain Management and Tricity Pain Associates joined forces in 2018 to bolster their physician-led pain management services. In August 2020, the partnership acquired San Antonio-based Hill Country Pain Associates.

Spindletop Pain Management is a provider of pain management care with interventional pain management, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and sports medicine.

