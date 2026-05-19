NAPA expands Novant Health partnership

Sunrise, Fla.-based North American Partners in Anesthesia will begin providing anesthesia services at Scotts Hill Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C., in June.

The center provides surgical and outpatient care and will be supported by NAPA through advanced analytics, operational excellence and quality outcomes, according to a May 19 news release from NAPA.

With the new partnership, NAPA will provide services at five Novant Health facilities.

“Expanding our Novant Health relationship to Scotts Hill Medical Center reflects the trust that has been built through collaboration and shared goals,” Sheldon Newman, MD, senior vice president of clinical services for NAPA’s South and West Regions, said in the release. “We are proud to help support Novant Health’s mission of high-quality patient care and increased access across the region.”

NAPA serves millions of patients across hundreds of facilities each year.

At the Becker's 23rd Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference, taking place June 11-13 in Chicago, spine surgeons, orthopedic leaders and ASC executives will come together to explore minimally invasive techniques, ASC growth strategies and innovations shaping the future of outpatient spine care. Apply for complimentary registration now.