The 10 states with the biggest CRNA pay jumps in Q1

A number of states saw significant increases in the advertised base pay for CRNAs between the end of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, according to a new report from anesthesia career platform BagMask.com.

New Hampshire and Louisiana both experienced increases of more than $50,000 in the advertised pay for the profession in the first few months of the year, with facilities ramping up efforts to recruit top talent.

BagMask compiled the reports using advertised salary data from CRNA job postings across the U.S.

View the report from the fourth quarter of 2025 and first quarter of 2026 here.

Here are the 10 states that saw the largest jump in advertised base pay in the past three months:

State Pay at the end of 2026 Q1 Pay at the end of Q4 2025 Salary increase New Hampshire $321,667 $265,000 $56,667 Louisiana $293,125 $242,500 $50,625 Connecticut $288,750 $242,500 $46,250 Wisconsin $267,500 $226,923 $40,577 Pennsylvania $282,850 $243,091 $39,759 Missouri $300,833 $266,000 $34,833 Nevada $270,000 $240,000 $30,000 West Virginia $275,294 $255,000 $20,294 Delaware $277,500 $260,000 $17,500 Texas $287,692 $272,000 $15,692

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