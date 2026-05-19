Louisiana Legislature passes bill protecting CRNA reimbursements 

The Louisiana State Legislature has passed a bill ensuring certified registered nurse anesthetists are reimbursed by insurers for anesthesia services they are licensed to provide, sending the measure to Gov. Jeff Landry for his signature.

The legislation, SB275, comes in response to a UnitedHealthcare policy change that reduced reimbursement for CRNAs by 15% for personally performed anesthesia services billed with the QZ modifier.

The American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy joined other GI organizations in supporting the bill ahead of its passage.

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