Anesthesiologist pay by state, adjusted for cost of living

Washington state has the highest hourly mean wage for anesthesiologists in the U.S., while Minnesota leads when wages are adjusted for cost of living, according to May 2025 data released May 18 by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Below are the mean annual and hourly wages for anesthesiologists in states where data was available, based on May 2025 salary data published by the bureau. Becker’s also calculated mean hourly wages adjusted for each state’s cost of living using 2025 cost-of-living index data from World Population Review.

Note: wages at or above $115 per hour ($239,200 annually) are suppressed by the BLS; several states also had data not released due to small sample sizes.

Nationally, anesthesiologists, among the highest-paid occupations tracked by the BLS, earned annual mean wages well above $300,000 in most reporting states.

State Annual wage Hourly wage Cost of living index (2025) Hourly mean wage, adjusted by cost of living Washington $508,520 $244.48 114.1 $214.27 Minnesota $449,130 $215.93 94.6 $228.26 New Hampshire $433,850 $208.58 111.4 $187.24 Pennsylvania $425,950 $204.78 97.2 $210.68 Florida $422,780 $203.26 102.2 $198.88 Ohio $422,500 $203.13 94.3 $215.41 Connecticut $416,580 $200.28 112.7 $177.71 Wisconsin $411,910 $198.04 97.7 $202.70 Indiana $389,030 $187.04 91.0 $205.54 Virginia $388,620 $186.84 100.8 $185.36 Idaho $385,470 $185.32 99.9 $185.51 Alabama $376,440 $180.98 88.6 $204.27 Kansas $375,020 $180.30 88.8 $203.04 Maryland $371,320 $178.52 115.4 $154.70 Nebraska $369,590 $177.69 92.6 $191.89 Louisiana $368,640 $177.23 92.3 $192.02 New York $349,940 $168.24 125.1 $134.48 New Mexico $325,930 $156.70 93.7 $167.24 Tennessee $323,070 $155.32 90.3 $172.00 Kentucky $310,560 $149.31 92.5 $161.42 Vermont $290,320 $139.58 113.6 $122.87 South Carolina $283,240 $136.17 94.7 $143.79 Georgia $276,840 $133.10 92.5 $143.89 Texas $276,470 $132.92 92.1 $144.32

At the Becker's 23rd Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference, taking place June 11-13 in Chicago, spine surgeons, orthopedic leaders and ASC executives will come together to explore minimally invasive techniques, ASC growth strategies and innovations shaping the future of outpatient spine care. Apply for complimentary registration now.