Michigan hospital switches anesthesia groups

Irving, Texas-based NorthStar Anesthesia signed on to provide services for Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health's facilities in Dearborn, Taylor, Trenton and Wayne, Crain's Detroit Business reports.

NorthStar recruited between eight and 10 anesthesiologists previously under contract with Anesthesiology Associates of Ann Arbor (Mich.). NorthStar took over Anesthesiology Associates' contract Aug. 20.

Beaumont and Anesthesiology Associates were in a yearlong contract dispute that ended when Beaumont contracted with NorthStar.

Anesthesiology Associates is filing a case in Washtenaw County Circuit Court alleging that NorthStar illegally interfered with its physician contract. The group is also suing the anesthesiologists who joined NorthStar, claiming they violated their noncompete clauses.

