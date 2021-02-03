Delaware pain center moves to new location

Georgetown, Del.-based Sussex Pain Relief Center moved to a location in Rehoboth Beach, Del., opening Jan. 18, the Cape Gazette reported Feb. 2.

The practice provides interventional pain medicine services through in-person and telemedicine appointments. Some services the practice provides include spinal procedure, medication management, and a comprehensive care program including physical therapy, massage, acupuncture and specialist referrals.

Manonmani Antony, MD, is the practice's owner.

