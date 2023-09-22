Anesthesiologists in the headlines: 3 stories to know

Here are three anesthesiologist or anesthesia-related stories Becker's has covered in the last week:

1. Former Victorville, Calif.-based anesthesiologist Wendell Mark Street, MD, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for illegally prescribing and distributing oxycodone to buyers. On Aug. 1, 2013, Dr. Street sold two prescriptions to a confidential informant and an undercover investigator with the California Medical Board.

2. As anesthesia practices have evolved over the years, it has become increasingly more important to maintain a high level of customer service to maintain relationships with both the patient and administration, according to a recent blog post from Rita Astani, president of anesthesia for Coronis Health. Here's what you need to know.

3. The anesthesia industry is becoming increasingly consolidated. Here are three major anesthesia groups to know.