Anesthesiologist pay in the worst states to practice medicine

Anesthesiologists in West Virginia, which was named the worst state to practice medicine by Medscape, earn an average of $248,690 each year, according to data from the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey.

States were ranked based on factors including malpractice insurance premiums, compensation, cost of living, physician density, physician burnout rates and the percentage of insured residents. Five states were found to be the worst states in which to practice.

Here is the average annual salary of anesthesiologists in each of the five states named as the worst states to practice medicine in 2024:

1. West Virginia: $248,690

2. Alabama: $369,500

3. Arkansas: Estimate not released.

4. Florida: $284,750

5. Georgia: Estimate not released.