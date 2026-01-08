TidalHealth names Dr. Lindsey Nelson as anesthesiology medical director

Salisbury, Md.-based TidalHealth has appointed Lindsey Nelson, MD, as executive medical director of the TidalHealth Anesthesiology service line.

In the role, Dr. Nelson will oversee the strategic, clinical and operational direction of anesthesia services across all TidalHealth care locations, according to a Jan. 7 news release from the health system.

He earned his medical degree from the University of Minnesota School of Medicine and completed postgraduate residency training at the University of Cincinnati.

Dr. Nelson is also a core faculty member in the TidalHealth Anesthesiology Residency program, the release said.