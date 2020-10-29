Anesthesiologist accused of overprescribing opioids loses medical license

Anesthesiologist Pramila Byahatti, MD, lost her medical license after she allegedly overprescribed opioids without a medical basis, the STL News reports.

Dr. Byahatti allegedly traveled from her Rhode Island home to her office in New Jersey weekly to prescribe large amounts of opioids to patients. During her weekly visits, she saw around 45 patients a day and would routinely prescribe large doses without monitoring their usage or screening patients for substance abuse issues.

She allegedly surpassed CDC guidelines and regularly prescribed four times more than what the CDC recommended and on three occasions subscribed more than 10 times what the CDC recommended.

Dr. Byahatti had her license temporarily suspended in July. On Oct. 13, she surrendered her license permanently and agreed to pay $50,000 to resolve the penalties against her.

More articles on surgery centers:

5 employees of U of New Mexico outpatient surgery center test positive for COVID-19

ASC leaders on top priorities during COVID-19 pandemic

ASCs projected to take 68% of orthopedic surgeries by mid-decade — 5 insights

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.